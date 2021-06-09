Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nikhil Shetty
@nikhilshetty
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, India
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
He was waiting to get photographed
Related tags
coonoor
tamil nadu
india
Monkey Images
ooty
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
baboon
Backgrounds
Related collections
Renewable Energy
63 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
renewable
energy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Instrumental
350 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
instrumental
Music Images & Pictures
guitar
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock