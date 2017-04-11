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Redd Francisco
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entrance ceiling of building
Japan
A map marker
Kyoto Prefecture, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 11, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
kyoto
brown
fushimi
wood
plywood
porch
lumber
hardwood
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