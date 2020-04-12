Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 12, 2020
EPSON, Perfection V600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The Queen, august 1977, meeting the public. 1970s film photo
Related tags
the queen
queen elizabeth
HD Grey Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
crowd
suit
overcoat
coat
hat
pedestrian
sun hat
military uniform
military
officer
cowboy hat
Free stock photos
Related collections
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Apple Watch
15 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Apple Watch Wallpapers
HD Screen Wallpapers
technology
Space
284 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
outdoor