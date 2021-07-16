Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jon Tyson
@jontyson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 16, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
hardhat
helmet
worker
text
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #33: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Vehicles
105 photos
· Curated by Harriet Allcock
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
volkswagen
Seasons.
174 photos
· Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers