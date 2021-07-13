Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aniket Narula
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chandigarh, India
Published
on
July 13, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Picture of a water tank near my house
Related tags
chandigarh
india
water tank tower
monsoon
water tank
rainy day
water tower
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Facial Recognition
1,819 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Eid
26 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
eid
human
People Images & Pictures
Repeating image backdrops
91 photos
· Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers