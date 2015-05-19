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Caitlin Wynne
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empty roadway in between houses at daytime
Single lane village street
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
road
vintage
street
grey
path
brown
windows
houses
neighborhood
town
homes
sidewalk
scandinavia
alley
cobblestone
rooftops
little
brick road
quaint
Royalty-free images
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