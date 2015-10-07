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empty road between trees under white sky
Country road pathway
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
HTC, One_M8
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
outdoor
autumn
road
fall
trees
grass
street
grey
path
countryside
woods
walk
country
pathway
rural
distant
hedgerow
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