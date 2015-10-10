Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Aaron Burden
aaronburden
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
empty road between green leaf trees
Countryside road
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
road
clouds
light
trees
grass
street
grey
path
journey
countryside
country
evening
lost
asphalt
long road
route
early morning
lane
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20