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Alex Kim
ichiroku
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empty pathway between buildings
Streets of Bunkyo
A map marker
Bunkyo, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
road
street
bike
urban
empty
sidewalk
alley
japan
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