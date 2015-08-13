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Lauren Coleman
laurencoleman
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empty concrete road between trees and grasses
Road bend in a dark forest
A map marker
Sol Duc Falls, Port Angeles, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
green
road
trees
grass
street
grey
america
highway
woodland
outside
route
empty road
curve
corner
american road
bend
neat
united states
HD Wallpapers
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