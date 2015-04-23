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Anthony DELANOIX
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Empire State Building under cloudy sky
Only in New York
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
clouds
new york
cloud
new york city
buildings
cityscape
brown
skyline
tower
empire state building
cloudy
city scape
empire state
manhatten
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