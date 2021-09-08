Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amr Taha™
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
pastry
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Donut Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
bread
icing
Cake Images
cream
creme
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
itemz
7 photos
· Curated by knives b.
itemz
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
food
9 photos
· Curated by knives b.
Food Images & Pictures
Donut Images & Pictures
dessert
just
1 photo
· Curated by pyae phyo
just
pastry
dessert