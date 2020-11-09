Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 9, 2020
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
poultry
village life
geese
geese graze
village
siberian snow
bokeh winter
snowy weather
russian winter
geese in winter
many geese
country house
snowy
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
fowl
Chicken Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Winter Scenes
98 photos
· Curated by Kimma Smith
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
snowy
Wild nature & animals (Siberia)
50 photos
· Curated by pure julia
Animals Images & Pictures
siberium
HD Forest Wallpapers
Winter // New year & Christmas (minimalistic)
116 photos
· Curated by pure julia
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
plant