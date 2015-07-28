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Paul Green
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Elizabeth Tower under of white airliner during heavy clouds
Big Ben with a gray sky
A map marker
London
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
travel
london
clouds
airplane
cloud
grey
plane
time
clock
england
big ben
tower
cloudy
parliament
clock tower
houses of parliament
foreign
clocktower
travel backgrounds
4K images
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