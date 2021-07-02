Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Victoria
@pixeldebris
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Rose Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
lily
Free stock photos
Related collections
Snow, Ice, and Winter
713 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Watch the Sky
212 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Surf
132 photos
· Curated by Nadezda Viugina
surf
Sports Images
outdoor