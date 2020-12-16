Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Philipp Berg
@berg_photo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
🐶❤️🎅🏼
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
merry
HD Wallpapers
doggo
Winter Images & Pictures
merrychristmas
Christmas Images
Happy Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers
christmasdog
furniture
chair
pet
mammal
canine
Animals Images & Pictures
couch
armchair
Texture Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Puppers
40 photos
· Curated by Heidi Schreiner
pupper
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
Dogs
4 photos
· Curated by Caroline
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
subject
357 photos
· Curated by Klaryss Puno
subject
HD Grey Wallpapers
human