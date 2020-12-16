Go to Philipp Berg's profile
@berg_photo
Download free
white long coat small dog on black metal chair
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

🐶❤️🎅🏼

Related collections

Puppers
40 photos · Curated by Heidi Schreiner
pupper
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
Dogs
4 photos · Curated by Caroline
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
subject
357 photos · Curated by Klaryss Puno
subject
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking