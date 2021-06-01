Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Petr Magera
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Romaine lettuce crop grown on a city farm in Moscow
Related tags
hardware
electronics
HD Computer Wallpapers
server
gate
indoors
urban farm
city farm
fresh greens
romain lettuce
building
aisle
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Pathways
25 photos
· Curated by Stuart Doughty
pathway
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Still Lifes
352 photos
· Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
plant
Flower Images
conceptual
66 photos
· Curated by Oliver Korb
conceptual
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor