Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
JP Lockwood
@deskmate
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 25, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A folding desk that fits nicely under the stairs.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
wfh
work from home
office
home office
home office desk
desk
office desk
folding desk
interior design
indoors
HD Wood Wallpapers
chair
furniture
hardwood
building
housing
corner
flooring
staircase
Backgrounds
Related collections
Interiors - Misc.
243 photos · Curated by Stephanie Ross
interior
indoor
furniture
April 2021
27 photos · Curated by Social Media Simplified
april
Flower Images
plant
HMK
97 photos · Curated by Tim Kanik
hmk
HD Wood Wallpapers
hardwood