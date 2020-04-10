Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kate
@katieasalerno
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 10, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
editorial
lifestyle
clothing
apparel
sleeve
long sleeve
sweater
human
People Images & Pictures
pants
female
overcoat
coat
cardigan
Free stock photos
Related collections
fashion
23 photos
· Curated by Tharinne Borba
fashion
apparel
clothing
Maison Fauve
2 photos
· Curated by Clémence Vignalou
apparel
clothing
human
PROJECTS | FASHION
124 photos
· Curated by Nai Vasallo
fashion
human
clothing