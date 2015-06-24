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Jorge Gascón
jorgegascon
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Eiffel Tower, Paris, France grayscale photography
monochrome eiffel tower
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
paris
cloud
grey
eiffel tower
france
structure
tower
looking up
monument
landmark
low angle
eiffel
blackandwhite
eiffeltower
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