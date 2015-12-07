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Anthony DELANOIX
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Eiffel Tower, Paris
Eiffel Tower during day
A map marker
Tour Eiffel, Paris, France
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Published on
December 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
architecture
paris
eiffel tower
france
tour eiffel
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