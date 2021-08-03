Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonas Stolle
@jostolle
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Munich, Deutschland
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
munich
deutschland
plant
Flower Images
bokeh background
macro
bokeh
blossom
thistle
apiaceae
asteraceae
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos
· Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
NOTHING BUT FLOWERS
855 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Flower Images
plant
petal
Atmospheric
289 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures