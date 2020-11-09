Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
deni febriliyan
@defil
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
temple
worship
shrine
pagoda
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Mental Health Matters
49 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
mental health matter
mental health
HD Grey Wallpapers
Urban Landscapes
20 photos
· Curated by Sarah Dorweiler
urban
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Wanderlust
60 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor