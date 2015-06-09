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Autumn Mott Rodeheaver
autumnmott
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eggs in black steel rack
Basket Eggs Colors
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
LG Electronics, LG-D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wood
grey
farm
table
breakfast
eggs
egg
floor
harvest
organic
basket
easter eggs
wooden
wire
farm fresh
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