Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tom Keldenich
@tomkelde
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baïkal, Oblast d'Irkoutsk, Russie
Published
on
January 18, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
baïkal
oblast d'irkoutsk
russie
ice
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
frozen water
ice water
frozen lake
frozen waves
waves
frozen
lake
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
transportation
vessel
watercraft
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
thanksgiving
35 photos
· Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos
· Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel
School Aesthetic
115 photos
· Curated by Hannah Mosbacker
school
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers