Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
VD Photography
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Surat, Gujarat, India
Published
on
September 4, 2021
Canon EOS M50m2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hindu Temple Top Shikhara (Spire)
Related tags
surat
gujarat
india
spire
temple
temple shikhara
temple spire
HD Green Wallpapers
hindu temple
hindu god
architecture
building
tower
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
steeple
Grass Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Epic Atmospheric Nature
111 photos
· Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Travel
293 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture