Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
September 9, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Jews on pilgrimage to the Wester Wall in Jerusalem.
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
israeli jews
jews praying
religious jews
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
library
coat
shop
court
Free images
Related collections
Animals
368 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
The Night Sky
804 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor
Gaming
95 photos
· Curated by Morgane Falaize
gaming
game
electronic