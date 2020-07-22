Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Lewis
@jamesplewis
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Road to Nowhere
69 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
road
HD Wallpapers
hill
Immunisation Week
48 photos
· Curated by Micheile Henderson
immunisation
human
vaccination
Soul Care
196 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
Related tags
banister
handrail
HD Grey Wallpapers
sky scraper
philadelphia
architecture
building
concrete
Public domain images