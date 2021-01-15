Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dagmar Klauzová
@dagakla
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
bernese mountain dog
HD Snow Wallpapers
bernese
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
canine
pet
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
land
woodland
ground
strap
Free pictures
Related collections
Dogs
52 photos
· Curated by Robert Schmitt
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Tranquil
47 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Repetitive Nature
116 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
plant
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers