Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
La Pájara Azul
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hand holding a chocolate muffin
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
muffin
chocolate
hand
food styling
sweets
sugar
healthy lifestyle
bakery
healthy
People Images & Pictures
human
cream
creme
Cupcake Images & Pictures
Cake Images
Free pictures
Related collections
flowers
187 photos · Curated by Lenka
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Collection #111: Daniel Burka
10 photos · Curated by Daniel Burka
HD Wallpapers
rock
outdoor
Rooms
17 photos · Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior