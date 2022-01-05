Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eugene Golovesov
@eugene_golovesov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
fern
HD Green Wallpapers
leaf details
green plant
leaf fern
nature green
HD Wallpapers
dark green leaf
green color
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
mIXED uP
112 photos
· Curated by Gemma Colour
HD 3D Wallpapers
render
digital image
Nature
10 photos
· Curated by Tamara Garza
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
iPhone Wallpapers
82 photos
· Curated by Brajendra Singh
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor