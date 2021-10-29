Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Timur Valiev
@timur_valiev
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9d
ago
NORITSU KOKI, EZ Controller
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bavarian cows Olympus XA, Fujifilm Superia X-Tra 400
Related tags
film camera
film photography
fuji superia
cows in field
Cow Images & Pictures
bavarian nature
olympus xa
fuji superia x-tra 400
bavaria
bavarian alps
alps
Nature Images
field
Cow Images & Pictures
mammal
cattle
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
grassland
farm
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Earth & Planets
143 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
planet
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Fairytale
414 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
fairytale
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Street Life Photowalk
856 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures