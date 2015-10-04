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Ada Pristopan
ada_p
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edge of the mountain
Clouds over the valley
A map marker
Bucegi Mountains, Brasov, Romania
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
cloud
grass
grey
adventure
fog
outdoors
view
mist
hike
climb
peak
wanderlust
highland
cloudscape
heights
romania
brasov
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