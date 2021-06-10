Go to Robert Clemens's profile
@polemonium
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Western Australia, Australia
Published on Canon, EOS 40D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Ruddy Turnstone in Australia, shorebirds

Related collections

Vitamin Sea (Ocean)
176 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
sea
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Two's a Crowd
347 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking