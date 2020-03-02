Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #191: Kevin Rose
7 photos
· Curated by Kevin Rose
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Interiors
306 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
interior
indoor
home
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images
Related tags
field
building
arena
stadium
switzerland
HD Grey Wallpapers
display
HD Screen Wallpapers
monitor
electronics
vehicle
transportation
train
Free images