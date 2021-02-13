Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sincerely Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Grass Backgrounds
geranium
vase
pottery
jar
potted plant
planter
ground
herbs
apiaceae
Animals Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #140: Jon Contino
9 photos
· Curated by Jon Contino
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Dark Wallpapers
DECO-HOME
94 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
deco-home
plant
interior
Collection #72: Kirby Ferguson
9 photos
· Curated by Kirby Ferguson
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers