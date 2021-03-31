Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rendy Novantino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Toko Sarung BHS, Kampung Bali, Central Jakarta City, Jakarta, Indonesia
Published
on
March 31, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
in the details
Related tags
toko sarung bhs
kampung bali
central jakarta city
jakarta
indonesia
factory
workers
factory worker
sarung bhs
soundman
blueprint photography
blueprint
blue sky
happy worker
Happy Images & Pictures
people at work
People Images & Pictures
everyday people
film crew
crew
Creative Commons images
Related collections
It's way past my bedtime
41 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
Star Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Happy + Free Feels
104 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
Happy Images & Pictures
united state
Women Images & Pictures