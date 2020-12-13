Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Stuben.
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
cactus
Related tags
plant
cactus
HD White Wallpapers
table
lightroom
50mm
2.2
lens
lenshood
HD Grey Wallpapers
canon
Mouse Pictures & Images
hardware
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
HD Green Wallpapers
aloe
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Plants and flowers
121 photos
· Curated by Jill Knobeloch
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Plants
98 photos
· Curated by Natalia Mika
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images
white
100 photos
· Curated by Jill Knobeloch
HD White Wallpapers
plant
minimal