Go to Olena Shmahalo's profile
@theoperatingsystem
Download free
green leaves in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Huawei, Nexus 6P
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Philodendron hederaceum 'Lemon Lime' foliage. 2016

Related collections

green
79 photos · Curated by Klaudia W
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
NCA
329 photos · Curated by Tahlee Woodland
nca
People Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking