Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gaurav Bagdi
@dfyngrvty
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gangtok, Sikkim, India
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
gangtok
sikkim
india
temple
temples of india
monastery
housing
architecture
building
worship
shrine
Backgrounds
Related collections
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Repetition
23 photos
· Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
The Minimalists Collection
15 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers