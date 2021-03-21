Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
Share
Info
Vatican City
Published on
March 21, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Silhouette of St Peter's basilica and colonnade, Vatican city
Related collections
Collection #109: Heather Payne
10 photos
· Curated by Heather Payne
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Warm and Muted
518 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
muted
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
She's a Flower
312 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
HD Floral Wallpapers
Related tags
flare
Light Backgrounds
sunlight
human
People Images & Pictures
vatican city
outdoors
sacral
colonnade
Best Stone Pictures & Images
cathedral
column
time
Praying Images
concepts
catholicism
christianity
spirituality
basilica
saint
Public domain images