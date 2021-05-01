Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
mahyar mirghasemi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karaj, Alborz Province, Iran
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
karaj
alborz province
iran
guitarist
human
musical instrument
Musician Pictures
People Images & Pictures
guitar
leisure activities
performer
Free stock photos
Related collections
pantone
42 photos
· Curated by Siham Hors
pantone
Flower Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos
· Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise
THE WILD LIFE
564 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal