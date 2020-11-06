Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Axel Bertrand
@20_bertrandaxel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Île-de-France, France
Published
on
November 6, 2020
Pixel 4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
île-de-france
france
Flower Images
plant
blossom
geranium
peony
Rose Images
dahlia
People Images & Pictures
human
petal
sprout
bud
daisies
daisy
Free stock photos
Related collections
Makers: Mercantile
16 photos
· Curated by Crew
canada
montréal
clark street mercantile
NHS 73
29 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
nh
text
uk
flower patch
54 photos
· Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora