Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 23, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Frozen ice on the fiord
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
ice
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
Winter Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Ice winter and snow
557 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Winter Images & Pictures
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice, snow, cold, winter
541 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Winter Images & Pictures
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Images I like
773 photos
· Curated by Dominic Ferrari
like
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images