Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dũng Huỳnh
@dunghuynh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
smile face
oldman
People Images & Pictures
senior citizen
face
sitting
Backgrounds
Related collections
Earth and Nature
130 photos · Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait
Light
416 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor