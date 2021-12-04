Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
D D
@d_happy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
samsung, SM-G998N
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
duck
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
waterfowl
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
duck
mallard
anseriformes
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Landscape
1,220 photos · Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Water
367 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos · Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor