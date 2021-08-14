Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexandra Marta
@marta_alexandra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 14, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
White flowers and lush green vegetation after rain
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
white flower
wild nature
lush foliage
forest green
fresh air
after rain
plant
bush
vegetation
acanthaceae
Flower Images
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Blue
104 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Yoga | Ioga
28 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
Yoga Images & Pictures
Sports Images
Women Images & Pictures
Still Lifes
349 photos
· Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant