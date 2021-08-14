Go to Alexandra Marta's profile
@marta_alexandra
Download free
white flowers with green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Free to use under the Unsplash License

White flowers and lush green vegetation after rain

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
white flower
wild nature
lush foliage
forest green
fresh air
after rain
plant
bush
vegetation
acanthaceae
Flower Images
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds

Related collections

Blue
104 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Still Lifes
349 photos · Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking