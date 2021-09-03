Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Antoine Pouligny
@gimmick
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Biot, France
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
glass masters manufacturing a carafe with red hot glass
Related tags
biot
france
glass worker
glass blower
melted glass
manifacturing
melted
red hot
glass
bow
People Images & Pictures
human
sphere
face
Public domain images
Related collections
Facial Recognition
1,812 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Summer
1,218 photos
· Curated by karen hernandez
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
Micro Worlds
577 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
aerial view
HD Grey Wallpapers
aerial