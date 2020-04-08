Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Minh Trí
@miic
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
daisy
blossom
daisies
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
pollen
Backgrounds
Related collections
Garden
40 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Vanzino
garden
Flower Images
plant
Collection #170: Remote Year
8 photos
· Curated by Remote Year
remote
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
The Inner Dimension
117 photos
· Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers