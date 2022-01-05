Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gustavo Sánchez
@gustavo0351
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Temuco, Chile
Published
28d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
temuco
chile
bread
Food Images & Pictures
dough
meal
sourdough
bakery
Free pictures
Related collections
Macros
274 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
macro
plant
flora
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images
Children
54 photos
· Curated by Anna
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures